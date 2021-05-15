Watch
Cicadas spotted emerging from the ground in Northern Kentucky

Posted at 9:45 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 10:07:55-04

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X appear to have emerged in Northern Kentucky this weekend.

Seen in photos and video taken by WCPO viewer Jill Soete, cicada larvae were spotted coming out of the ground in Fort Mitchell Saturday morning.

Cicadas emerge in Northern Kentucky

Billions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from their 17-year slumber across the eastern and midwestern U.S. this summer.

Have you seen cicadas begin to emerge around the Tri-State? Send us your photos and video on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at newsdesk@wcpo.com.

