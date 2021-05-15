Cicadas spotted emerging from the ground in Northern Kentucky

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X appear to have emerged in Northern Kentucky this weekend.
Seen in photos and video taken by WCPO viewer Jill Soete, cicada larvae were spotted coming out of the ground in Fort Mitchell Saturday morning.
Cicadas emerge in Northern Kentucky
Billions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from their 17-year slumber across the eastern and midwestern U.S. this summer.
