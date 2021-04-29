How to socially distance yourself from cicadas this summer

CINCINNATI — Are you ready for the singing, flying and buzzing of cicada brood ten? Some people are finding unique ways to prepare for the summer cicada swarm.

Dr. Gene Kritsky, dean of Behavioral and Natural Science at Mount St. Joseph University, said we have a new delivery date for our cicada friends.

"The meteorological data for the last month, for the month of April, the forecast we have is now suggesting they're going to emerge possibly May 13 and as early as the 10th or 11th."

Kritsky said they should be fully emerged after about two weeks and then the cicada season should be done after six weeks.

If you really don't like cicadas but can't leave town for six weeks, there may be another answer for you. It's called the walking pod mesh. It's made by a local company Under the Weather in Linwood. If you have to mow the lawn or do yard work, you can keep cicadas at a social distance.

Jeff Geiser, digital marketing manager from Under the Weather, said mowing the lawn makes you a target for cicadas.

"Especially when you're, for example, running your lawnmower, cicadas are naturally attracted to the sound of power tools, like loud sound vibrations, because they kind of confuse it with other cicadas," Geiser said.

The mesh is tightly woven to let in air, not cicadas. If 2004 is an indicator, the mesh covering will come in handy in the areas expecting the most cicadas, like Delhi and Hyde Park.