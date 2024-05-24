British bank closing Cincinnati call center, laying off over 250 employees

CINCINNATI — Barclays, a multinational bank rooted in London, UK, has announced it will close its call center in Cincinnati and lay off more than 250 employees.

According to a WARN notice dated May 21, the facility in OTR, located at 1435 Vine Street, will close down no later than September 13.

Because of that, employees who worked out of that location will all be "permanently terminated" from the bank, the WARN notice says.

Employees will be laid off beginning July 20 through the September closure date; In total, 252 employees will lose their jobs.

According to the WARN notice, none of the employees being laid off are represented by a union and employees being laid off will not be entitled to transfer to another Barclay's location.