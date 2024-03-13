Breaking the homelessness cycle: new permanent supportive housing development opens

CINCINNATI — Tender Mercies has cut the ribbon on a new development designed to offer housing to those suffering from chronic homelessness. It’s called Slater Hall.

“It's better than sleeping on the ground,” Slater Hall resident Damario Turner expressed.

Turner said he’s been homeless and dealt with mental health struggles for years.

“It was kind of a rough journey," he shared. "It just felt like no one around me didn’t love me. I have PTSD, major depression and anxiety.”

That’s all until he got involved with Tender Mercies.

“The things that I was struggling with, they were there to help me with,” Turner said. “The things I didn’t understand they were there to help me with.”

The residential housing process is through Hamilton County’s system called organized entry. Slater Hall has 62 units, a TV room, computers and resources creating stability and support.

"Tender Mercies’ goal is to transform the lives of homeless adults with mental illness by creating a community where they can achieve their highest level of well-being,” Tender Mercies CEO Russell Winters said.

He said they offer programming, support groups, job resources and more.

Turner said this is something that’s changed his life forever.

"It's just something that you have your own to build your confidence up and that's really what it means to me that I am thankful and grateful for,” Turner said with a smile.

To learn more about Tender Mercies, click here.

Read More:

'Record numbers' experiencing homelessness, living outdoors in Greater Cincinnati, organizations say

New mental health facility in Butler County focusing on kids' access to care

'We work together': CPS pre-employment program helps students with disabilities prepare to enter workforce