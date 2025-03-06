'Win-win' | Boone County's 'road swap' proposal seeks to improve safety and give more local control

WALTON, Ky. — Boone County is considering a management and ownership “road swap” with the state.

The plan involves the county taking control of Chambers Road from the state, while the state would assume responsibility for Hicks Pike.

"The trade is kind of a win-win for everybody," said Boone County Commissioner Chet Hand, who proposed the idea.

What would happen with Hicks Pike?

Hand said the safety concerns on Hicks Pike are a “known issue.”

The current configuration is a windy one-lane road that has sharp changes in elevation.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has already intended to improve the safety of that road.

If Hicks Pike is under state ownership, KYTC can utilize federal funding easier, he said.

“The state has an incentive to work with us on this in order to utilize additional funding to improve that corridor,” Hand said.

Look at what both roads currently look like:

What would happen to Chambers Road?

Chambers Road is currently a state road, meaning it must be built to a standard to accommodate truck traffic.

“One of the biggest complaints from the community in that area is truck traffic,” Hand said, noting semis and dump trucks go in that area.

If the county owned the road, it could enforce a weight limit. That would potentially reduce some of the truck traffic on that road, he said.

Wouldn’t that mean trucks move to Hicks Pike?

If Hicks Pike becomes a state road, it must be configured to standards for trucks.

However, Hand said the type of trucks on Hicks Pike would be different than those that drive on Chambers.

“We get a low of trucks come from the gravel pit down US-42, etc., people that get diverted off the highway from 25 if there’s a wreck on the highway, Hicks PIke is different. You’re not going to have that kind of traffic, and there’s no commercial transit corridor in that area,” Hand said.

“So will there be trucks on Hicks Pike? Possible. But we don’t necessarily see it increasing the amount of traffic on that road,” he said.

What about the tunnel on Chambers Road?

A concern for residents is the tunnel on Chambers Road, which allows traffic to pass under I-71. If the state decides to widen I-71, there is a possibility that the tunnel could be closed, leading to lengthy detours if a flyover bridge isn’t built to replace it.

At a town hall meeting on Feb. 20 with Boone County commissioners, residents expressed concerns about safety, particularly regarding fire access, if the tunnel were to close.

However, Hand noted that there are no current plans to close the tunnel. The swap, he said, would give the county more input on the process if it were to happen in the future.

“If Chambers is a state road and it's a federal project, we have no say. If Chambers gets traded, then we might have a say. At least we have a seat at the table,” he said.

Is Richwood Road and Highway 42 involved?

Not officially. The state currently owns both roads. Hand said if the state funnels federal money toward Hicks Road, it would not completely overhaul Richwood Road, which could involve widening the road to multiple lanes.

The Fiscal Court has said it wants to see the Chambers/Richwood Corridor remain with a more rural-type feel.

Adding a five-land road would open the area up to further development that “is not really conducive to the local area,” Hand said. “We have one corridor we're trying to protect and another corridor we're trying to make safer. So, I mean, that's the impetus behind the project.”

How did the development of the area play a role in this?

Commissioner Hand explained that the road swap would allow Boone County to influence the development of the Hicks Pike corridor over the next 20 years, enhancing safety for current residents.

Local businesses, like Breakroom Barbers, said there’s been a recognition that road improvements are necessary to handle increased traffic and ensure safety.

“For growth, there has to be change,” said barber Logan Willoughby. “Something has to happen with these roads, because they're not holding the amount of traffic that's on them, and it's become unsafe.”