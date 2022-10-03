Watch Now
Traffic Alert: I-71 North ramp to I-71/75 North closed due to overturned semi

Ramp likely closed for hours
Posted at 8:22 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 08:22:59-04

WALTON, Ky.  — The I-71 North ramp to I-71/75 North in Boone County near Walton will likely be closed for at least 2 hours, according to a tweet by the Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River Cities (TRIMARC).

According to OHGO, there is a steady backup forming on the highway.

According to Boone County dispatch, a semi flipped over on the ramp.

Investigators have not said if there are any injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

According to TRIMARC, drivers should detour on I-75 South.

Click here to see real-time traffic updates.

