Traffic Alert: I-71 North ramp to I-71/75 North closed due to overturned semi

WALTON, Ky. — The I-71 North ramp to I-71/75 North in Boone County near Walton will likely be closed for at least 2 hours, according to a tweet by the Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River Cities (TRIMARC).
According to OHGO, there is a steady backup forming on the highway.
According to Boone County dispatch, a semi flipped over on the ramp.
Investigators have not said if there are any injuries.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
According to TRIMARC, drivers should detour on I-75 South.
