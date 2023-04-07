Watch Now
Passenger killed in Walton crash, driver charged with DUI, manslaughter

Posted at 10:27 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 10:27:35-04

WALTON, Ky. — A 22-year-old woman is facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol after she crashed a vehicle early Friday morning, killing her passenger, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richwood Road and Chambers Road in Walton, Ky. at around 1:32 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies said Bryanna Godsey was driving a white 2010 Kia sedan when she lost control of the car and hit a culvert.

Godsey's passenger, 22-year-old Allasandra Losey, of Hebron, Ky., was ejected from the car, officials said; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Godsey told them she and Losey had just left a bar in the area and Godsey admitted to drinking alcohol as recently as an hour and a half before the crash. Inside Godsey's car was a strong odor of alcohol; deputies said they smelled it on Godsey as well.

Godsey was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. While there, deputies obtained a search warrant to collect a sample of her blood, the sheriff's office said.

After she was discharged from the hospital, Godsey was arrested; she has been charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter and one first-degree count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with aggravating circumstances. She is currently being held in the Boone County Detention Center.

