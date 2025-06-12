Watch Now
Sheriff: SWAT deployed to home in Union for man shooting out of his house

UNION, Ky. — A SWAT team and police officers have been dispatched to Saunders Lane in Union, Ky. after neighbors reported a man was shooting out of a house on the street, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Roads around Saunders Lane are blocked off while law enforcement is on scene and people should avoid the area. Emergency vehicles are blocking traffic at Whirlaway Drive and Triple Crown Boulevard.

Residents who live around Saunders Lane are advised to shelter in place, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Currently, no injuries have been reported but this is an active incident.

This is a developing story, WCPO has a crew at the scene and we will update as more information becomes available.

