Boone County officials search for missing 17-year-old who has autism

Boone County Sheriff's Office
UNION, Ky. — Officials in Boone County are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who has autism.

Caden Kobman left his home on a Trek mountain bike on Irish Way at around 5 p.m. Monday. His family said he was riding to the Hempsteade Park nearby, but never returned.

Kobman is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a white long-sleeve New York Yankees shirt, green Christmas pajama pants and hiking boots.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has been searching the area alongside Boone County EMA and the Hebron Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

