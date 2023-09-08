Union Township community begins to weigh in on redevelopment plans for EastGate Mall

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — EastGate Mall was once a community hub in Clermont County, but for years, it has been desolate.

Now, the new owners, Hull Property Group, have plans to reimagine the mall into a thriving space.

Grace Bayer, a Clermont County resident, said she's looking forward to the redevelopment of EastGate Mall. She says business has been slow for quite some time.

"It's old, kind of depressing," she said.

The decline of the mall didn't happen overnight, and bringing new life to the space is expected to take some time, too.

Currently, Hull Property Group owns more than 34 malls across the country.

"They have done several different projects exactly like this," said Michael Logue, a Union Township trustee.

Last month, township trustees hired a master planning firm to help create a plan for the future of the mall. Now, those who live in the area are starting to weigh in on what it could look like.

"I heard they might be doing like an outdoor thing, which could be nice,” Bayer said. “Maybe like an outdoor plaza situation with better stores or like a restaurant.”

Logue said he's already gotten some feedback from residents about what they want.

"They want economic development, entertainment districts,” he said. “They say that West Chester has a top golf, they want a top golf here.”

Logue said he has a different vision in mind.

"That's great, love top golf. That's great, but that's 25 minutes away. We can travel and go there,” he said. “I want something that is a regional draw here in Union Township that people from the west side of Cincinnati, the south side of Columbus, you know, the north side of Lexington, come and visit and spend their time here."

Logue said community feedback will be a critical piece of the planning process. A more formal public engagement process will begin on Oct. 9.