Sheriff: Passenger ejected, killed after vehicle crashed and overturned on I-75

WALTON, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash on I-75 near Walton, Ky. Tuesday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched around 6:02 a.m. to the northbound lanes of I-75.

Their investigation found the driver of a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling in the left lane on I-75NB when they apparently lost control of their vehicle in the heavy morning rain, the sheriff's office said. The driver hit the concrete median wall and that collision forced the vehicle to overturn onto its top and rest facing the wrong direction on the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Jose Alejandro Cruz Zeledon was a rear passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, deputies said.

Although first responders tried to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries deputies said were not life-threatening; the front passenger was not injured in the crash.

All but one lane of the highway was closed while deputies investigated the crash; the highway reopened fully just before 9 a.m.