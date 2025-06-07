Sheriff: 37-year-old man charged with meeting up with juvenile for sex, sending nude photos

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on charges related to meeting up with a juvenile for sex and sending her nude photos, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The sheriff's office has charged Paul A. Vallatini, 37, with one count of human trafficking a victim under 18 and five counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Deputies were alerted by an anonymous tip that a man from out of state was planning to meet a juvenile female. The sheriff's office said investigators learned Vallatini's identity and that had met the girl on social media.

Deputies located Vallatini with the girl in Florence, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the girl told deputies that she had communicated with Vallatini over Snapchat, where he sent her nude photos of himself at least five times. She said that she had picked Vallatini up from the airport the day prior, and they went shopping together. The sheriff's office said Vallatini bought the juvenile various gifts, including underwear.

Deputies also executed a search warrant at his hotel room, where they found condoms alongside other items that corroborated the juvenile's statements, the sheriff's office said.

Vallatini was arrested and is currently being held at the Boone County Jail.