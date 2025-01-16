Rolling roadblocks happening tonight on I-71 as crews repair potholes in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Road crews repairing potholes will be conducting rolling roadblocks along I-71 in Boone County tonight.

From the hours of 10 p.m. into 6 a.m. Friday morning, traffic will be slow and, at times, completely stopped to allow KYTC crews the space they need to patch potholes along the highway, according to an announcement from KYTC.

Specifically, crews will be focused on patching potholes along I-71 between the I-71/I-75 split and the Boone County and Gallatin County line.

Crews plan to patch on both the north and southbound sides throughout the 6.76-mile stretch.

First, crews will begin road work on the southbound side of I-71, before moving to the northbound lanes.

KYTC asks that drivers plan ahead and find alternate routes during the hours crews are out working tonight.

If weather permits, the patching should be done by 6 a.m. Friday morning, KYTC said.