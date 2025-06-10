'Parents have felt it, schools have felt it' | Boone County Schools in need of bus drivers for upcoming year

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Roughly 40 bus drivers are needed for Boone County Schools this upcoming school year. District leaders said it's a problem that's affecting everyone.

But it's not one that's necessarily new.

"It just feels like as soon as we get people, we have people retiring or you know have other situations," said District One Router Angela Vickers.

Vickers said the district is in desperate need of drivers. She said some administrators have had to fill in on bus duties to help.

"Right now we're doubling every day," Vickers said. "Parents have felt it, schools have felt it."

She said if those positions aren't filled, then next year will be more of the same.

"It's going to look like it has the past couple of years," Vickers said. "We're going to have those doubles; our office staff is going to be out driving."

However, she said filling those positions is easier said than done.

"A lot of people are scared to come out and drive these buses," Vickers said.

That's why the district is hosting bus driver training days this summer. Their hope is to recruit enough drivers to fill their empty positions by the start of the school year.

Bus driver Danny Sizemore said it's something he recommends everyone should at least try.

"It's made me better," Sizemore said. "I had kind of a temper and once I got to know my kids, it helped me."

Sizemore has been a bus driver for nearly a decade. He also helps train new recruits.

He said it's a job he doesn't take for granted.

"I love my kids," Sizemore said.

Vickers echoed his words and said that she hopes people will consider at least coming out to try driving a bus.

"It is self-rewarding and is something that you'll remember forever," Vickers said.

You can find a list of the bus driver trainings for the month of June below:



June 10: Stephens Elementary, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 11: Ockerman Middle/Board of Education, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 17: Stephens Elementary, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 18: Ockerman Middle/Board of Education, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 19: Erpenbeck Elementary, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 24: Stephens Elementary, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 25: Boone County High School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 26: Stephens Elementary, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also apply online by clicking here.