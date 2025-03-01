Officials search for driver who hit Boone County deputy during traffic stop on I-71

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information that would help identify the driver of a truck that hit a deputy's arm as he walked to his cruiser after a traffic stop on I-71.

The sheriff's office said in a release Deputy Jacob Southworth stopped a car at the 72 mile marker on southbound I-71 at around 7:10 p.m. Friday. As Southworth returned to his cruiser at around 7:17 p.m., body cam video shows the moment he was hit by the passenger side mirror of a truck. That truck continued south on I-71.

Video shows the moment the truck hits the deputy's arm:

Video shows truck hit Boone County deputy

Southworth was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence for injuries to his arm. He has since been released.

Anyone with information on the white GMC or Chevy commercial utility truck that hit hit Southworth is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 859-371-12344 or e-mail crime@boonecountyky.org.