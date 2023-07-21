Man accused of murdering girlfriend, shooting their child deemed competent to stand trial

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Crestview Hills man charged with the murder of a Walton woman in October 2020 has been found competent to stand trial.

During a competency hearing on Thursday in Boone County Circuit Court, Circuit Judge Richard A. Brueggemann ruled John Cedrick Gentry was competent, Bridget Hofler, Gentry’s lead lawyer on the case, said.

Only individuals directly involved with the case were allowed to enter the court room where the competency hearing was being conducted.

“We’re going towards trial,” Hofler said.

Gentry attended the proceedings, but did not testify, Hofler said, adding the only person to provide testimony during the competency hearing was Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center Psychiatrist Dr. Timothy Allen.

“We think the court’s ruling was correct based on the evidence that was presented at the hearing,” Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 54th Judicial Circuit Louis Kelly said.

Gentry has been charged with murder — domestic violence, first degree assault, violation of Kentucky E.P.O.(emergency protective order) / D.V.O (domestic violence order), first degree stalking, first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first degree wanton endangerment – police officer and first degree robbery, the Boone County Circuit Court docket noted.

