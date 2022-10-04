Police: 1 seriously injured on I-75 Northbound near Walton after overnight crash involving semi

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Northbound I-75 is back open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that closed all lanes for nearly four hours.

It happened just after midnight south of the Richwood Road exit near the I-71 split in Boone County.

According to police, a Subaru being driven by a 21-year-old was traveling north in the left lane when the driver stopped the vehicle in the left lane just over the crest of a hill.

Shortly after the vehicle came to a stop, a semi hauling two trailers plowed into the Subaru that was stopped in the left lane.

The driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police have not said if they know why the driver of the Subaru decided to come to a complete stop in the left lane of a highway.

No charges have been filed.