Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Police: 1 seriously injured on I-75 Northbound near Walton after overnight crash involving semi

Highway closed for nearly 4 hours
It happened just after midnight. At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.
air care.PNG
Posted at 7:57 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:08:36-04

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Northbound I-75 is back open after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that closed all lanes for nearly four hours.

It happened just after midnight south of the Richwood Road exit near the I-71 split in Boone County.

According to police, a Subaru being driven by a 21-year-old was traveling north in the left lane when the driver stopped the vehicle in the left lane just over the crest of a hill.

Shortly after the vehicle came to a stop, a semi hauling two trailers plowed into the Subaru that was stopped in the left lane.

The driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police have not said if they know why the driver of the Subaru decided to come to a complete stop in the left lane of a highway.

No charges have been filed.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Ex-wife of George Wagner IV returns to stand New proposal outlines plan to transform Fort Washington Way Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!