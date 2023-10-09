Sheriff's Office: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-275 W near CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — One person is dead and another person is in the hospital with what the Boone County Sheriff's Office called life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-275 near CVG Airport Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on westbound I-275 near the 5.3 mile marker just before 2 p.m. Deputies said cars were slowing down to nearly a stop due to a different crash when a man driving a Ford F350 collided with the rear of the Kia Soul in front of him.

Officials said the Kia Soul then crashed into the UPS delivery van in front of it, and the initial impact also caused the F350 to hit the delivery van as well. Both the F350 and the Kia Soul then hit the guardrail.

The driver of the Kia Soul, 70-year-old Randy Yelton of Aurora, Ind., was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 67-year-old Kristina Yelton, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Officials said deputies do believe inattention was a contributing factor in the crash.

All lanes of traffic were closed throughout the initial investigation but have since been reopened.