18-year-old dead after motorcycle crash on I-275, Boone County Sheriff's Office says

HEBRON, Ky. — An 18-year-old from West Chester is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-275 in Hebron Tuesday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said an investigation determined Maxwell Trentman was traveling westbound on the interstate near the 5.5-mile marker when he lost control of his motorcycle at the crest of a hill.

Officials said Trentman's motorcycle slid off the road before hitting a guardrail, which broke the motorcycle into multiple pieces and threw Trentman into the middle of the road. At that time, the sheriff's office said he was hit by four drivers who were unable to avoid him.

Trentman was pronounced dead at the scene by Hebron Fire and EMS.

The sheriff's office said another motorcyclist was not able to avoid debris from the crash, losing control of his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

I-275 was closed after the crash, but reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.