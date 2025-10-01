Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyHebron

Actions

18-year-old dead after motorcycle crash on I-275, Boone County Sheriff's Office says

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

HEBRON, Ky. — An 18-year-old from West Chester is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-275 in Hebron Tuesday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said an investigation determined Maxwell Trentman was traveling westbound on the interstate near the 5.5-mile marker when he lost control of his motorcycle at the crest of a hill.

Officials said Trentman's motorcycle slid off the road before hitting a guardrail, which broke the motorcycle into multiple pieces and threw Trentman into the middle of the road. At that time, the sheriff's office said he was hit by four drivers who were unable to avoid him.

Trentman was pronounced dead at the scene by Hebron Fire and EMS.

The sheriff's office said another motorcyclist was not able to avoid debris from the crash, losing control of his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

I-275 was closed after the crash, but reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Beechwood's Tyler Fryman is the WCPO 9 Player of the Week Moeller-Elder named one of nation's top 10 games to watch this week by MaxPreps 5K helps fund mental health programs transforming Cincinnati-area schools

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes Frank Marzullo! Starting Monday at 4:30AM