Golden Alert issued for 35-year-old Union man missing since Thursday

Justin C. Wood Missing Person
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 01, 2023
UNION, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a 35-year-old man from Union.

Justin C. Wood, who is diagnosed with a medical condition, was last seen on Thursday, March 30. The sheriff's office did not specify what medical condition Wood has.

Wood is white, 6'3", 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has gauged earlobes, but his family said he's currently not wearing gauges. He also has multiple tattoos, including the word "adrenaline" on his ribs, a tribal tattoo on his back and a full sleeve on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black and beige jacket, blue jeans, Adidas tennis shoes and a t-shirt, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Wood frequents the Florence Mall, Florence Skate Park, Walmart, Kroger, Speedway Gas Stations. He also typically walks along Dixie Highway.

Wood's family said he's not a danger to others and is friendly toward people.

Anyone that sees Wood or has information is asked to call 911.

