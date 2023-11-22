'Very disturbing': Florence apartment officials say someone stole dozens of packages

FLORENCE, Ky. — Officials at a Florence apartment complex say thieves stole an estimated 50-60 packages out of their building’s package room.

“We were a little shocked,” said Denise Poston, a leasing consultant at Tapestry Turfway. “We called the police right away.”

Poston said the incident was captured on security cameras in the package room. She said the video shows two women entering the room and scooping up packages over the course of multiple trips outside.

“It's very disturbing,” she said. “It’s holiday time. People work really hard for their money.”

Poston said building officials became aware of the incident after a resident alerted them to a missing package Monday morning. When they looked inside the room, they noticed it had been nearly cleared out.

The package room at the complex is secured. Residents and mail carriers must enter codes and scan packages to gain access.

Poston said she’s concerned someone might have taken advantage of that system to gain access. A police report said suspects gained entry “due to the door not properly shutting.” Poston said it is possible someone might have left it open.

The complex has not had issues in the past with the secure system, but Poston said it plans to add even more cameras as a result.

She said some of the packages stolen contained holiday gifts.

“It can happen anywhere,” Poston said. “Especially this time of year. I feel like there's a lot of desperation out there.”

Florence police have not announced any suspects or any arrests. If you recognize the individuals in the security footage, contact police.