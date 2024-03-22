Sheriff: 28-year-old man charged in deadly 2023 hit-and-run in Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 28-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with the death of a 38-year-old in July 2023 hit-and-run, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeovany Mendez was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges for the death of Simon Aguilar. He is being held in the Boone County Detention Center.

On July 2, 2023 around 5:30 a.m., Aguilar was riding his bike southbound on Dixie Highway between Beeson Drive and White Pine circle when he was struck from behind by a Ford F-150, investigators said.

Deputies found Aguilar lying on the side of the roadway next to his heavily damaged bike after someone called 911 to report a body on the side of the road, investigators said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he later died.

Deputies then found Mendez's black Ford F-150 a short distance south of where Aguilar was discovered. They said he fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said speed did not appear to be a factor, but Mendez was likely intoxicated.

The sheriff's office said Mendez fled to several states including Tennessee, North Carolina and other parts of Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals received a tip Wednesday saying Mendez returned to town and was in Florence, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they found Mendez, his fiance and two children at a motel getting into a vehicle. U.S. Marshals stopped the car and arrested Mendez, BCSO said.

Mendez also had two fraudulent identification cards in his possession, police said. He has been charged with the following:



Reckless homicide

Leaving the scene of an accident

Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Possession of an open alcohol container

Theft of identity

Criminal possession of forged instruments

Mendez's fiance, 27-year-old Guisela Gomez, was also arrested for having two fraudulent Social Security cards and one fraudulent identification card. She was charged with theft of identity and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Gomez was also being held at the Boone County Detention Center but was released after posting bond.