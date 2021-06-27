Police: Dispute over car crash leads to stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Florence Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police said they were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence around 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man who drove himself to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds to his neck and arms.

Police said the stabbing happened on Turfway Road near Drexel Avenue. It is believed the stabbing happened during an argument over a traffic collision involving the victim's vehicle and a vehicle the suspect was riding in.

Police said multiple witnesses provided a description that helped them locate the suspect within an hour. Officers said they found a man matching the description near Lacresta Drive and US-42 with blood on his clothes and fresh cuts to his hands.

Police arrested Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez, 28, for the stabbing. He is being charged with assault, menacing and terroristic threatening.

Olan-Jimenez is being held at the Boone County Jail.