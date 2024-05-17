Man arrested, charged after secretly recording in a women's bathroom in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has been arrested and charged after secretly recording in a women's restroom at a doctor's office in Florence, the Florence Police Department said in a press release.

Police said they went to St. Elizabeth Physicians in the 7700 block of Ewing Blvd after someone found a phone recording in the women's restroom Tuesday.

According to police, the person who discovered the phone gave it to an employee who identified the owner, 38-year-old Adam Duane.

When talking with police, Duane admitted "he had intentionally recorded the restroom," the release said. He said he deleted the recording before police arrived.

Duane also said that he had been doing this for years at multiple locations, police said. He also deleted those videos, according to the release.

Police took Duane to the Boone County Detention Center.

He has been charged with the following:



Video Voyeurism

Tampering with Physical Evidence

If you have any information, police are asking you to contact the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

