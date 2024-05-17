Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

Man arrested, charged after secretly recording in a women's bathroom in Florence

The 38-year-old told police he had been doing this for years
One person has been arrested and charged after secretly recording in a women's restroom at a doctor's office in Florence, the Florence Police Department said in a press release.
Man arrested, charged after secretly recording in a women's bathroom in Florence
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:54:20-04

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has been arrested and charged after secretly recording in a women's restroom at a doctor's office in Florence, the Florence Police Department said in a press release.

Police said they went to St. Elizabeth Physicians in the 7700 block of Ewing Blvd after someone found a phone recording in the women's restroom Tuesday.

According to police, the person who discovered the phone gave it to an employee who identified the owner, 38-year-old Adam Duane.

When talking with police, Duane admitted "he had intentionally recorded the restroom," the release said. He said he deleted the recording before police arrived.

Duane also said that he had been doing this for years at multiple locations, police said. He also deleted those videos, according to the release.

Police took Duane to the Boone County Detention Center.

He has been charged with the following:

  • Video Voyeurism
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence

If you have any information, police are asking you to contact the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Diplo to perform at West Chester's VOA Country Music Fest 2024 Mason City Schools mourns the death of second student in one week Bellevue art project uses botanical dyes, native seeds to beautify vacant lot

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!