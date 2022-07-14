Florence purchases old Knights Inn site for new fire station

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence is in the process of securing a site for a new fire station on the east side of the city.

A municipal order to purchase 8049 Dream St., the former site of the Knights Inn in Florence, was approved by the Florence City Council on Tuesday night. Mayor Diane Whalen told the council that negotiations for the property have been going on for months and that this fire station is needed to address the volume of calls “on the expressway.”

The new location is just two minutes from U.S. 42. The fire department’s goal is to respond to calls within six minutes, according to the City of Florence website. The department currently operates with three stations and a training center. The new Dream Street fire station will be located just around the corner from the Florence government building.

City Councilman Mel Carroll said “when you do something like build a firehouse in a certain location, that firehouse is going to be there for decades,” adding it will be a “definite asset” to the community.

Whalen said the next steps for the city will be finalizing the sale and begin laying out plans for the new fire station. She predicted that the city will break ground on the station in 2023.

This story was originally published by LINK nky.