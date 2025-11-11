Florence police open Teen Academy to inspire next generation of officers

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department is giving local high school students a closer look at what it’s like to serve and protect through a new five-week program called the Teen Academy.

The academy, held once a week at police headquarters, is open to students from Boone County and nearby districts. Each session introduces participants to different aspects of police work — from crash reconstruction and drone operations to hostage negotiation and defensive tactics.

Officer Rob Fulton, who helped launch the program, told me he wanted to create an opportunity for young people to better understand the realities of law enforcement.

“We want to humanize the badge — show them that we’re people too, that we care about our community, and help dispel any myths about what police work really is,” Fulton said.

Watch below to see some of the activities offered through the Teen Academy:

Northern Kentucky police open Teen Academy to inspire next generation of officers

Fulton said he noticed fewer students pursuing criminal justice careers in recent years and realized there wasn’t a program like this available in Northern Kentucky anymore.

In addition to introducing students to police work, the academy focuses on building leadership skills, teamwork and respect for the profession. Fulton, who got his own start through a police explorer program as a teenager, said he hopes the Teen Academy will have the same impact on others that it had on him.

The department also offers a Citizens Academy in the spring for adults interested in learning more about how Florence Police serve their community.