Florence police: 72-year-old shot, killed in possible road rage incident

CINCINNATI — A 72-year-old is dead after police said they were shot in what is believed to be a road rage incident.

Florence police said officers responded to Ewing Boulevard near US-42 just before 1 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police found two cars in the middle of the road. One man had been shot while another man who had a pistol told police he was the one who shot him.

The man who had been shot, identified as 72-year-old Stephen Stamates of Florence, was taken to St. Elizabeth-Florence and then airlifted to UC Medical Center where he later died.

Police said their initial investigation found that 44-year-old Travis Marks of Walton "intentionally caused the death" of Stamates in a shooting that stemmed from a possible road rage incident.

Marks is charged with one count of murder. He is currently in the Boone County Detention Center.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge set his bond at $1 million.