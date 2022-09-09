Florence family remembers Queen Elizabeth's kindness after daughter's costume went viral

FLORENCE, Ky. — A Florence family is sharing how Queen Elizabeth II impacted their lives after Buckingham Palace announced her death Thursday afternoon.

Last year, 2-year-old Jalayne Sutherland’s Halloween costume of the queen went viral.

The costume was spot on. The look even featured the family’s pet corgis. During the Queen’s reign, she owned more than 30 corgis.

Pictures of the costume caught the eye of the queen thousands of miles away and the Sutherlands received a letter from Windsor Castle.

"Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit," the letter said.

It was signed by lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison, a female personal assistant to a court.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn, said she has always admired the queen.

"She's a great role model,” Sutherland said. "She put everything into being the queen — she dedicated her whole life to it.”

With the queen’s death, the letter is even more special to the family.

“She took time out of her day to respond back to us,” Sutherland said. “It’s something we'll cherish for the rest of our lives. I just feel so honored and blessed. Not many people have anything like this and it's a piece of history."

The Sutherlands framed the letter and put it on display in their living room. They’re hopeful the toddler can learn from the queen’s life and legacy.

"She's so young and I don't know if she'll remember everything,” Sutherland said. “It's going to be our job as parents to make sure she does remember."

