Florence couple accused of keeping 4-year-old in 'deplorable conditions'

FLORENCE, Ky. — Prosecutors say a Florence couple habitually locked their four-year-old son in a bedroom filled with trash and human feces, with only a foam mat to sleep on, for up to 15 hours a day to “prevent any distractions while the other children in the home virtually attended school.”

Forty-four-year-old Troy Caseltine and 40-year-old Susan Caseltine, the boy’s parents, were arrested Monday on felony charges of criminal abuse. Their son and his siblings have all been removed from the couple’s care.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and family services workers were first called to the Caseltines’ Ashford Drive home on May 10. They found the 4-year-old “physically locked in a bedroom and living in deplorable conditions.”

“Inside of the bedroom, where the victim remained locked inside for approximately 15 hours each day was human feces, which was slung all over the walls and ceiling, a ‘potty-training mat,’ a single foam mat where the victim slept, holes in the wall, along with trash and food on the floor,” Boone County Lt. Philip Ridgell wrote in a news release. “Outside of the 15-hour confinement, the Caseltines allowed the victim to be out of the bedroom but would place him back in if he experienced and (sic) ‘outburst.’”

The Caseltines’ children have been placed safely with a foster family, Ridgell wrote.

The couple’s bond has been set at $500,000 cash.