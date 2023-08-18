5-year-old airlifted to hospital after being found underwater in Florence pool

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 5-year-old was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Friday afternoon after he was found underwater in a pool at a Florence home.

Anthony Theetge, a sergeant with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, said the child was receiving medical attention from Florence Fire & EMS when officials arrived at a home on Clermont Court for a possible drowning.

The child was taken to St. Elizabeth, where crews then airlifted him to Cincinnati Children's. Theetge was unable to provide an update on the child's condition, but said he was stable enough to be flown to the hospital.

