Driver crashes semi-truck into house in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A driver crashed a semi-truck into a house in Florence early Friday morning.

The crash happened at a house near the Clark and Tee Street intersection.

Our crew on the scene saw multiple people standing in the front of the house.

There was damage to the brick in the front of the house, a car parked in the front yard and one of the house windows.

A pole close to the house was also snapped in half in the street. It is unclear if the truck hit the telephone pole as well.

Residents told us the power was out in the culdesac near the house.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

No injuries have been reported.