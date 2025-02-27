Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

Dispatch: Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Florence

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Florence Wednesday afternoon, Boone County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said Florence police responded to Heights Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. for a reported crash. The motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

Officials have not released the motorcyclist's name nor any details about what happened leading up to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Watch Live:

Murder In Motown

More local news:
Boone County forms group to address teen suicide Little Miami names Nate Mahon as football coach, pending approval Former local hoops star has NIL deal with Hamilton-based alkaline water company

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money