Dispatch: Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Florence Wednesday afternoon, Boone County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said Florence police responded to Heights Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. for a reported crash. The motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

Officials have not released the motorcyclist's name nor any details about what happened leading up to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.