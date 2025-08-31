Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police on scene after vehicle crashed into building in Florence

Car in building Florence Ky 8/30/25
Erich Cross/WCPO
Car in building Florence Ky 8/30/25
Posted
and last updated

FLORENCE, Ky. — Boone County Police are at the scene of a crash after a vehicle went into the side of a building in Florence.

A WCPO 9 crew saw a sedan inside the front of a building along Turfway Road. According to Google, the building the car entered is the Yasmin Halal Market, which is next to Turfway Liquor.

It's unclear what caused the driver of the vehicle to crash into the building.

It's also unclear how many people are dead or how many are injured from the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information when it is received.

