Babies 'R' Us to open shop inside Kohl's in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Get ready parents, Babies 'R' Us is returning.

The store will be available inside the Florence Kohl's, which is located at 61 Spiral Drive. This is the only Babies 'R' Us experience in the Tri-State.

Babies 'R' Us was owned by Tru Kids, which also owned Toys R Us, liquidated in 2018.

The Northern Kentucky Kohl's store is among 200 Kohl's stores offering the Babies 'R' Us experience. The in-store experience is also an extension of the online Babies 'R' Us offerings from Kohl's.

The shop will offer "a more comprehensive baby shopping experience for customers, offering the latest in baby gear, furniture, activities, accessories and more."

Outside of the Babies 'R' Us experience, shoppers will still be able to browse through all of Kohl's usual baby and kids apparel brands, such as Jumping Beans, Carters, Mike, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad and more.

Kohl's nor Babies 'R' Us have said when the experience will open inside the Florence store. Kohl's said the first of the 200 shops opening will open in August and continue through the fall.

For those interested in Babies 'R' Us's current assortment, you can click here.