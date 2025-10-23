Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Fire breaks out at Publix construction site in Boone County

florence publix fire
Carpenter Cabinets &amp; Design - Lauren Rasor
florence publix fire
Posted

FLORENCE, Ky. — A fire outside of the unfinished Publix building on U.S. 42 in Boone County has been successfully extinguished, according to the Union Fire District.

Video and photos posted to social media show flames and black smoke outside the building that straddles the Union and Florence border along U.S. 42.

Union Fire District staff who spoke with LINK nky said the fire was traceable to an issue with a tar machine crews were using to coat the exterior of the building.

Florence Fire and EMS responded to the fire but were not immediately available to share information.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Butler County commissioners concerned after sheriff hires 19 unbudgeted staffers Outside firm to conduct investigation into Cincinnati police chief Boone Co. family files lawsuit against Roblox, Discord over teen's suicide

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State