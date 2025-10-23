Fire breaks out at Publix construction site in Boone County

FLORENCE, Ky. — A fire outside of the unfinished Publix building on U.S. 42 in Boone County has been successfully extinguished, according to the Union Fire District.

Video and photos posted to social media show flames and black smoke outside the building that straddles the Union and Florence border along U.S. 42.

Union Fire District staff who spoke with LINK nky said the fire was traceable to an issue with a tar machine crews were using to coat the exterior of the building.

Florence Fire and EMS responded to the fire but were not immediately available to share information.