Elementary student in Boone County wins statewide highway art contest

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Each year, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet holds its Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest, where the youth of the Commonwealth can showcase their artistic talents while sending a message about littering along the highway.

This year, an elementary school student from Boone County won first place in the 5-to-8-year-olds' category. Simran Lad, who attends Shirley Mann Elementary School, drew a close-up depiction of litter inside a trash can, with an aluminum can decorated with a Kentucky highway prominently displayed.

The brightly colored artwork will be displayed, along with other winning art pieces, at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort. Lad also won a $100 gift card for crafting the winning piece.

"We're so thankful to have young and talented Kentuckians lend a hand at sharing an important message to encourage us all to do our part to keep Kentucky beautiful," said Governor Andy Beshear, in a press release.

In all, the year's competition — which carried the theme of "Can it, Kentucky" — drew nearly 900 entries from students throughout the state. Winners represented 12 different schools throughout the Commonwealth in 11 different Kentucky counties.