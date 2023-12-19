Dispatch: Fatal crash shuts down northbound I-71/75 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — A fatal crash has shut down northbound I-71/75 in Boone County, dispatchers said Monday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said just after 7 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed near the Richwood Road exit following a two-vehicle crash. Boone County dispatchers confirmed at least one person was killed.

Dispatchers could not provide more information on how many people were involved in the crash or if there were any additional injuries.

Northbound I-71/75 will remain closed in that area for an undetermined amount of time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.