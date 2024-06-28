Watch Now
Sheriff: 20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Burlington

Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 28, 2024

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A 20-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Boone County on Friday, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Petersburg Road (KY-20) for a crash.

There, deputies found that Aiden Wagner was driving westbound on Petersburg Road in his 2006 Honda Civic when he crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with a 2010 Dodge Caravan.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The other person involved in the crash, a 49-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Petersburg Road was shut down for some time while deputies investigated, but it has since reopened.

