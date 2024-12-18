3 students hurt in school bus crash after driver loses consciousness, Boone County schools says

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Three students were hurt after the driver of a school bus suffered a medical episode and passed out behind the wheel, according to Boone County schools.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Collier Lane and Hanover Boulevard in Burlington.

Deputies said the driver went into cardiac arrest. The bus crossed the intersection and crashed into several trees in the backyard of a house on Sherwood Court.

One student was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, while two other students and the driver were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

School officials said the students have minor injuries. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the bus driver was in the ICU.

All students onboard the bus attend Cooper High School.

Parents picked up the students who were not injured from Burlington Elementary School.