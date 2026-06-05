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Boone County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Marine veteran

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provided by Boone County Sheriff's Office
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VILLA HILLS, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Marine Corps veteran who may be in danger, according to a press release sent out Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for 57-year-old Daniel Brock, who lives in Union, Ky. The sheriff's office said they believe Brock has turned his phone off, but his phone records last indicate that he was in the 700 block of River Road in Villa Hills at around 9:53 p.m. Thursday night.

Brock is around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds; he has brown hair, is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a light-colored dress shirt with gray dress pants and black dress shoes.

The sheriff's office believes Brock could be driving a 2018 Toyota 4-Runner with a Kentucky veteran license plate reading 1USMC.

Anyone who locates Brock or his vehicle should call 911 immediately, the sheriff's office said.

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