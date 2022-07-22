Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Boone County Schools holding bus driver recruiting event, in need of more than 50 drivers for school year

Boone County needs more bus drivers.
School Bus Driver Shortage
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 07:15:14-04

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Boone County Schools still needs dozens of bus drivers ahead of the district’s first day of school.

“All across the nation there's a tough time, but especially here in Boone County,” said John Hymore, a district bus driver and driver trainer. “We have so many large businesses around here that offer high wages.”

The district is holding an open house Friday where guests can test drive a school bus. There will also be food trucks, small giveaways and a chance to learn more about the position. Guests can apply for jobs on site.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district’s bus yard at 5505 North Bend Road in Burlington, KY.

“We can take any driver and train them to drive a school bus,” Hymore said.

Hymore said the district has 57 open driver positions. The first day of school is about four weeks away.

“Our mechanics, everybody up in the office, they all have to drive a school bus in the morning,” he said. “So that takes them away from their jobs.”

The shortage isn't something that Hymore has ever experienced either.

“Never in my 19 years of my driving here, we've seen this kind of shortage,” he said.

Hymore said the job is rewarding.

“I love the kids,” he said. “You get to know them from kindergarten. They’ll come in and show you how they miss teeth, then the next day they're driving by you in a car it seems like.”

Bus drivers complete a 45-day training program. The district offers paid training, and drivers work part-time hours and receive full-time benefits.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
10 Tri-State counties at high levels of COVID-19 community spread 1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Franklin Township NKY man in remission after being first to undergo experimental cancer therapy

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.