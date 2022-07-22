BURLINGTON, Ky. — Boone County Schools still needs dozens of bus drivers ahead of the district’s first day of school.

“All across the nation there's a tough time, but especially here in Boone County,” said John Hymore, a district bus driver and driver trainer. “We have so many large businesses around here that offer high wages.”

The district is holding an open house Friday where guests can test drive a school bus. There will also be food trucks, small giveaways and a chance to learn more about the position. Guests can apply for jobs on site.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district’s bus yard at 5505 North Bend Road in Burlington, KY.

“We can take any driver and train them to drive a school bus,” Hymore said.

Hymore said the district has 57 open driver positions. The first day of school is about four weeks away.

“Our mechanics, everybody up in the office, they all have to drive a school bus in the morning,” he said. “So that takes them away from their jobs.”

The shortage isn't something that Hymore has ever experienced either.

“Never in my 19 years of my driving here, we've seen this kind of shortage,” he said.

Hymore said the job is rewarding.

“I love the kids,” he said. “You get to know them from kindergarten. They’ll come in and show you how they miss teeth, then the next day they're driving by you in a car it seems like.”

Bus drivers complete a 45-day training program. The district offers paid training, and drivers work part-time hours and receive full-time benefits.