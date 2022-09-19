Boone County plans ‘CVG trail’

Boone County is planning a 4.6-mile pedestrian path near the northern portion of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The 10-foot-wide, 4.6-mile path, currently referred to as the CVG trail, will stretch from Conner Road in Hebron, along KY 20, to Mineola Pike in Erlanger. The trail will be for pedestrians and bikes only, creating a path near the airport’s northern property.

The county has budgeted $5 million for the project, noting that Boone County funds make up 50% of the cost and the remainder is coming from federal funding.

Director of Public Works Rob Franxman said the money comes from a grant approved by the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) in 2021. He said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is releasing $310,000 of the federal funds for the project’s design. Franxman said the project’s design will be bid out as early as November, and construction costs are expected to be on the budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

The path will be similar in design and purpose at the 5.2-mile loop trail near Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport, county officials said.