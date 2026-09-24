Former youth minister living in Milford charged with sexually abusing children; FBI seeking victims

MILFORD, Ohio — The FBI is searching for victims after a former minister, who is currently living in Milford, was charged with sexually abusing children.

FBI Cincinnati announced Thursday that Jeffrey Turner Taylor was arrested last week for the alleged sexual abuse, and they're looking for potential victims.

According to court documents, Taylor is a former youth minister in Northern Virginia who served at The Falls Church from 1990 to 2002. Taylor allegedly sexually groomed multiple boys under the guise of spiritual guidance, according to the Eastern District of Virginia.

Taylor allegedly groomed the boys with "sexual horseplay, probing inquiries into the sexual secrets and habits of boys and detailed revelations about his own sexual experiences," according to the Eastern District of Virginia.

The former youth minister also allegedly traveled with boys to ministry events in other states and countries with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, and he allegedly molested multiple boys.

Other than the church in Virginia, Taylor also served as a youth minister at two other churches in Atlanta, where he also allegedly groomed and abused a boy there.

The Eastern District of Virginia said that from what investigators know, Taylor allegedly groomed and abused boys from at least 1990 to 2008.

Taylor is charged with seven total counts:



3 counts: Coercion and enticement and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity

4 counts: Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct

If convicted, Taylor faces up to 105 years in prison.