Boone County grandmother arrested after 4-year-old ingests THC gummy, leading to hospitalization

UNION, Ky. — A Boone County man and woman have been arrested and charged with wanton endangerment after police said a 4-year-old girl was found unconscious after ingesting a THC gummy under their supervision.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home Monday morning for the report of an unconscious child. Officials said the child had stayed with her grandmother, 60-year-old Darlene Schloss, the night before and had not woken up.

Schloss brought the child to her aunt's house, who immediately reported her condition to the child's parents before they called 911.

Officials said deputies found the child breathing, but unconscious with a gray complexion. She was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she stayed for two days and was released Wednesday morning.

According to a release, Schloss told deputies the child had ingested a gummy her brother, 63-year-old Stephen R. Troxell, had purchased and left in the open in their shared home. Both Schloss and Troxell were home when the child ate the gummy but neither reported it.

Officials said Schloss told deputies she didn't report it because Troxell told her police would "take (the child) away" if they found out.

Schloss and Troxell face one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor. They were placed in the Boone County Detention Center and held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Boone County deputies are also investigating whether the store that sold the gummies violated packaging and labeling laws.