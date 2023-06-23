Boone County deputy jailer accused of giving preferential treatment to inmates who performed sexual acts

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Boone County deputy jailer has been charged with sexual abuse after the sheriff's office said he recorded female inmates performing sexual acts for preferential treatment.

The sheriff's office said it received a request from the Boone County Jail to investigate possible criminal activity by deputy jailer Trenton Westfall. During their investigation, detectives found that the 28-year-old would befriend female inmates, using the jail's phone calls and text messaging system to communicate with them.

During the calls and text conversations, the sheriff's office said Westfall would request inmates perform sexual acts for him to see. On at least two occasions, the sheriff's office said he used a cell phone to record an inmate performing the sexual acts he requested. Westfall would then give the inmates preferential treatment.

Westfall was charged with two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of sexual abuse and four counts of official misconduct. He was taken into Boone County Jail.