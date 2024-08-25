BOONE COUNTY: One rescued after attempting to swim across Ohio River

Watch Now
BOONE COUNTY, Ohio — A man was rescued from the Ohio River late Sunday evening, according to Boone County Water Rescue (BCWR).

BCWR responded to reports of a man attempting to swim across the Ohio river at 6:06 p.m., just up the river of the suspension bridge.

The witness who reported the victim allegedly lost sight of the man, said BCWR.

BCWR, Cincinnati Fire and Covington Fire all responded to the call.

Crews quickly arrived on scene and deployed a rescue swimmer, who managed to rescue the victim and transfer him to Covington Fire Department’s Zodiac boat.

Covington Fire began CPR while enroute to the shore where a life squad was standing by.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

