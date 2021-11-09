Watch
Boat catches fire on the Ohio River

The boat caught fire in a rural part of the river.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Nov 09, 2021
OHIO COUNTY, Ind. — A boat caught fire Tuesday morning on the Indiana side of the Ohio River.

Right now, information is limited, but we do have a crew at the scene. Police are expected to give them an update soon.

Here is what we do know: the first calls of a possible boat fire came in around 8:30 a.m. near Rising Sun in Ohio County. We know the fire happened near the 499 mile marker on the Ohio River.

The Coast Guard is there helping with the fire, along with local fire departments.

No word if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

