Big Mac Bridge closure spurs initiative to boost local Northern Kentucky restaurants

COVINGTON, Ky. — Local organizations in Northern Kentucky are teaming up to support restaurants hit hard bythe closure of the southbound lanes of the Big Mac Bridge.

The initiative is called #DineNKY. It runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 14 and encourages residents to visit locally owned bars and restaurants. Participants can take part by sharing a photo or video of their dining experience on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #DineNKY. Each post enters participants into a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card, with a $300 grand prize at the end event.

Winter is always a challenging season for the restaurant industry, but local officials say the bridge closure has compounded the issue by reducing traffic in the area. “The Big Mac Bridge closure has added insult to injury during these winter months when many local businesses are already struggling,” said the Mayor of Bellevue, Charlie Cleves in a press release.

According to restaurant owners, the closure is forcing some of their businesses to fight just to stay open. “This year, we’re feeling the impact more than ever,” said Emily Badger, General Manager of Lisse Steakhuis in a news release.

Local leaders, including Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, are asking residents to support the effort. “This isn’t just about businesses; it’s about the servers, bartenders and families who rely on these jobs,” Guidugli said in a press release.

The initiative was organized by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, meetNKY and city officials after business owners voiced concerns about rising costs, inflation and a decline in customers.

To participate in #DineNKY and find local restaurant suggestions, visit meetnky.com/restaurants or follow #DineNKY on social media.