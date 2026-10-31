LEBANON, Ohio. — Like many 11-year-olds, best friends Lexee Brisker, Rylee Brisker and Ava Daniels love sleepovers, making TikToks and riding Ava’s e-scooter.

“Her humor, like she’s really funny,” one of the girls said. “She’s loud, but in a good way.”

Best friends rally around 11-year-old after Lebanon e-scooter crash

The three are part of a close-knit group of friends.

“We have, like, a really big friend group, and we’re all just really good friends,” one of the girls said.

But last week, their world was turned upside down when Ava was hit by a car while riding her e-scooter at the intersection of Miller Road and Reveres Run in Lebanon.

For her friends, seeing Ava go through her recovery has been difficult.

“I hope she can come back to school soon,” one said.

“We wrote cards for her and stuff. It was, like, really hard though,” another added.

Their support started with a simple idea: Wear red for Ava.

“We all just wanted to support her because she’s going through, like, a really hard time right now, so we were just like, ‘We’re gonna wear red on this day,’” one of the girls said.

But that idea quickly grew.

The girls decided they could make shirts for Ava, turning their show of support into a way to raise money for her family while she recovers.

“I was, like, really sad about it, then I started thinking, I was like, since we’re gonna wear red on this day, my mom can make the shirts with her Cricut,” one of the girls said.

The girls' mom, Maggie Brisker, got to work.

“Them coming up with that idea on their own made me so proud as a mom,” Brisker said.

Brisker began making the shirts by hand. But demand grew so much that she eventually had to seek outside help to keep up.

“This is a labor of love,” Brisker said.

For the girls, the shirts are about more than raising money. They're a way to remind Ava that she isn't going through her recovery alone.

“I just want people to know how strong Ava is,” Brisker said.

The girls said the experience has also taught them what it means to stand behind a friend when they need it most.

“You have to help your friends when they need help, and your friends can help you,” one of the girls said. “They have your back. And it’s just good, like Ava has a whole line of people behind her, cheering her on and supporting her.”

Ava is now home.

The city of Lebanon is conducting a multiway stop warrant analysis at the intersection where she was hit. Results of that analysis are still pending.