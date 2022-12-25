Bengals flight diverted to New York's JFK airport for emergency landing

QUEENS, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals flight from Providence, Rhode Island to Cincinnati, Ohio was diverted to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. after experiencing some sort of engine trouble, two sources close to the team confirmed to WCPO.

The plane landed safely without incident.

The team is expected to continue their flight back to Cincinnati late Saturday evening on board a different airplane, sources said.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the flight originated in Boston. This has been corrected to reflect Providence, Rhode Island.